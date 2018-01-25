Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-MP Tessa Jowell gets standing ovation after cancer speech
Ex-MP Tessa Jowell has received a standing ovation after an emotional speech on cancer in the House of Lords.
She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017.
-
25 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-42825111/ex-mp-tessa-jowell-gets-standing-ovation-after-cancer-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window