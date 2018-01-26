Momentum is new mainstream, says founder
Jon Lansman, the founder of campaign group Momentum, says we could be "months away" from Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis, he talks about how radical a future Labour government would be on housing, pay, welfare and private sector outsourcing.