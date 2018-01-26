Video

Some MPs have calling for the government to ban the political wing of the Islamist group Hezbollah in the UK.

At present, the militant wing of the group is classed as a separate organisation, and is banned. But that distinction was criticised by Labour and Conservative backbenchers.

The official position of the British government and the Labour Party is not to extend the ban. Here are some of the speakers in Thursday's Parliamentary debate.

Watch more clips from the Daily Politics and see programme twitter account