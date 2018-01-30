Lords stake out positions on Brexit bill

Media player
Lords stake out their positions on EU withdrawal bill
Debate gets under way in the House of Lords on the hotly-disputed EU Withdrawal Bill, with everyone from arch-Remainer Lord Adonis to former UKIP leader Lord Pearson having their say.
30 Jan 2018
