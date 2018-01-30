Media player
Steve Baker: There is clearly a campaign to overturn EU referendum
UK government minister Steve Baker, responding to a question from senior Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin about the leaking of a Brexit impacts paper, says there is "clearly a campaign to overturn the EU referendum result".
30 Jan 2018
