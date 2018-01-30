Should grey squirrels be culled?

Video

Ministers have once again stressed the importance of culling grey squirrels, as the animals are stripping bark which is killing trees.

Both red and grey squirrels cause the damage, but the non-native grey ones are more destructive because there are more of them and they are larger. But is a policy of culling the greys ethical?

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from both sides of the debate with Craig Shuttleworth from Bangor University, and Natalia Doran from the group Urban Squirrels.

