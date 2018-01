Video

Knife crime in Britain is driven by "gangsters, organised criminals and dirty money", said Labour MP David Lammy who asked about the effects of cuts to police and Border Force services.

David Lidington, standing in for Theresa May at PMQs, said those who carry a knife should "expect to end up in jail", told him the government had "toughened the sentences", and it had "protected" police budgets.

