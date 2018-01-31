Media player
Bercow criticizes 'boorish' MPs who interrupted Thornberry
While Emily Thornberry spoke about votes for women and young people, the Speaker John Bercow intervened, saying the behaviour of some male MPs was a "sad irony".
31 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
