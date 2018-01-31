Minister 'quits' for being late

Media player
Minister Lord Bates 'quits' for being late to debate
Lord Bates tells stunned peers he is quitting as an international development minister after five years because he was late for a debate.
31 Jan 2018
- From the section UK Politics
