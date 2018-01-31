Mandelson: I'm a fighter not a quitter

Media player
Video
Peter Mandelson: I am a fighter and not a quitter
Peter Mandelson said people had underestimated him after he was re-elected as an MP in 2001, declaring: "I'm a fighter, not a quitter."
31 Jan 2018
