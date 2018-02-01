MPs on juggling childbirth and work

Media player
MPs debate childbirth, parenthood and work in Parliament
MPs tell of the strain of juggling parenthood and work in Parliament - and the toll their job can take on family life.
They were debating a motion urging the Commons to "make arrangements for when a member has a baby or adopts a child" - as there currently weren't any.
01 Feb 2018
