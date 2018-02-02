Theresa May pushed on Brexit stance

Video

The UK's deal with the EU should be as tariff-free and frictionless as possible, Theresa May has said at the end of her trip to China.

When asked by the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg whether she would want more control for politicians or less disruption for the economy and staying close to the European Union, the prime minister said she does not believe they are alternatives.

"We want that free trade agreement... that will be good for jobs in the UK, but that also gives us the freedom to negotiate and sign up trade deals around the rest of the world," she said.