Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Theresa May: I am not a quitter
Theresa May has insisted again that she is "not a quitter", after she was asked whether she wanted to be the Tory leader at the next election.
"I'm in this because there is a job to be done here," she told the BBC at the end of her trip to China.
-
02 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window