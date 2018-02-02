Media player
Emotionally charged Commons hears stillbirth account
Labour MP Sharon Hodgson weeps as she tells how not being able to register her stillborn daughter left her devastated.
MPs were debating a bill for all stillborn deaths to be registered.
02 Feb 2018
