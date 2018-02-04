'Corbyn crucial' to second Brexit referendum
Sir Vince Cable: 'Corbyn crucial' to second Brexit referendum

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable denies that having a second referendum on Brexit is "a dead duck".

He also told Andrew Marr that his party wouldn't necessarily campaign to rejoin the EU, once the UK had left.

