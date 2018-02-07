Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What did the suffragettes do for you?
One hundred years after women won the right to vote, Scarlett Moffatt tells the story of the suffrage movement.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section UK Politics
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window