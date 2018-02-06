Video

Katie Price is calling on MPs to make online abuse a criminal offence, after her disabled son Harvey faced abuse on social media.

The reality TV star and model told Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka that she would not be allowed to say on television many of the comments directed at the 15-year-old.

She said two people had been arrested, but not charged, over postings about Harvey because there was no appropriate legislation "in place". She will make the case for a change in the law to a committee of MPs later.

