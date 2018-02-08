MPs' code 'will be game changer'

Video

The Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, has announced a new code of behaviour to crack down on bullying and harassment at Westminster.

The proposals, drawn up by a cross-party group of MPs, would apply to all those working in Parliament and would include an independent complaints procedure and confidential helplines.

Mrs Leadsom told Radio 4's PM programme that it would be a "game-changer" because it will focus "on prevention and behaviour change" within Parliament.