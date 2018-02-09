Theresa May on dealing with negative comments
Theresa May on negative comments: 'You just get used to it'

The prime minister opens up about having a thick skin in politics and her life as a teenager.

She was interviewed by 13-year-old vlogger Nikki Lilly for her CBBC show, Nikki Lilly Meets.

