Bolton 'strong affections' for Jo Marney

UKIP leader Henry Bolton defends Jo Marney relationship
Speaking to Andrew Marr, UKIP leader Henry Bolton says he is confident in his position, despite suggesting he remains in a relationship with Jo Marney, whose racist texts about Meghan Markle sparked a no confidence in him.
11 Feb 2018
UK Politics
