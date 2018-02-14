Johnson: People's feelings matter

Media player
Boris Johnson: I've got to try - people's feelings matter
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says he knows that many Remainers may not be won over by his arguments on the benefits of Brexit, but says "he has to try".
Answering a question after his Brexit speech he said: "These are people's feelings. People's feelings matter."
14 Feb 2018
