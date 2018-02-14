EMERGENCY BREXITCAST: Fudgerama
Video

Brexitcast: Adam and friends listen to Boris

It’s half-term and Adam is alone, but Boris Johnson has made a ‘major’ speech about Brexit, so he’s found some friends (the Beeb’s very own Norman Smith and Kate McCann from The Telegraph) to listen to it so you don’t have to. You’re welcome.