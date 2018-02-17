Media player
Theresa May: 'Europe's security is our security'
Prime Minister Theresa May has called on the European Union to sign up to a security treaty to ensure that co-operation continues after Brexit.
In her speech to the Munich security conference in Germany, she said Europe's security was the UK's security.
17 Feb 2018
