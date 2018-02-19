New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video

Some 18 months after the EU referendum, there are still new groups being set up arguing the pros and cons of Brexit, suggesting some think the decision has not yet been settled for good.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn heard from James Torrance, a co-founder of Renew, a new anti-Brexit party as it was launching with a press conference, and from Dr Graham Gudgin, who is coordinating a new group of pro-Brexit academics to provide analysis in favour of leaving the EU.

