How is the civil service preparing for Brexit?
How is the Civil Service preparing for Brexit? Amid all the political noise and constant media coverage around the UK's decision to leave the EU, no-one really knows what's going on behind the scenes. What are they doing and can they deliver on time?
Speaking to civil service insiders and their political masters, Ben Wright assesses this unprecedented complex peacetime task of BBC Radio 4. Producer: Adam Bowen.
21 Feb 2018
