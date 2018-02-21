Minister asked: Has Corbyn betrayed his country?

Video

A minister is asked for his reaction to claims by the defence secretary that Jeremy Corbyn had "betrayed his country" and a security minister comparing the Labour leader to Kim Philby following press reports about his meetings with a Czech spy in the 1980s.

Brexit Secretary Steve Baker said "it was a matter for them" and told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil: "I am not going to allow you to draw me intro potentially libelling anybody."

