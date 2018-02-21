Sinn Fein leader attacks May over stalemate
Video

Mary Lou McDonald attacks Theresa May over talks stalemate

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has accused Theresa May of "facilitating the DUP blocking" the restoration of power-sharing in Stormont.

Speaking after meeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street, Ms McDonald told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg: "I believe, whether intentionally or not, Theresa May is actually facilitating the DUP blocking advancement and resolution on these core issues."

Talks aimed at restoring power sharing after a 13-month deadlock collapsed last week.