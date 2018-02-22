Video

Some MPs are reportedly moving their private phone chats from WhatsApp, which has been used in recent years, to a new app Confide.

Journalist Kate Bevan said an advantage was the new app of choice could not be screen-grabbed so easily, but Tory MP Matt Warman told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that WhatsApp was "still very much the main platform".

