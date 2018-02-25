Iain Duncan Smith warns Tory rebels on challenging Brexit
The former Conservative leader, and leading Brexit campaigner, Iain Duncan Smith has warned potential rebels against challenging the government on Brexit.
Speaking to Sarah Smith on the Sunday Politics, he said: "I say to my colleagues, who might want to change some of this, just be very careful on this one because you're being invited into a Labour party tactical game which will actually end up in real damage to the UK."
