Corbyn seeks trade deals 'agreement' with EU

Jeremy Corbyn has said he would negotiate with the EU for the UK to have "a say and an agreement" in future trade deals after Brexit.

The Labour leader told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg Britain should not be "solely a taker of rules" if it stays in a customs union with the EU.

Asked what his "Plan B" would be if the EU opposes his plans, he added: "Plan B is to continue negotiating in order to achieve Plan A."