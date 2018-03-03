Media player
Laura Kuenssberg: I hope this means the end of all cake jokes
Laura Kuenssberg's analysis on Theresa May's Brexit speech, in which the prime minister warned "no-one will get everything they want" from the negotiations.
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 live's Brexitcast here and subscribe to the podcast.
03 Mar 2018
UK Politics
