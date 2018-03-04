'We're committed to no hard border' - May

Media player
Theresa May: Boris is clear there won't be a hard border
Theresa May has said that all sides are "committed" to ensuring there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland in the future.
04 Mar 2018
UK Politics
