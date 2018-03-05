House of Lords to become People's Chamber?

House of Lords reform with random selection of voters?
The House of Lords should be abolished and replaced with a citizens' chamber of 400 ordinary people, says a journalist and author.
In a personal film for the Daily Politics soapbox series, Richard Askwith suggests a "radical but viable alternative" for the second chamber with 400 voters randomly selected, similar to being called for jury service.
05 Mar 2018
