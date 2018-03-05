Video

Building more homes in the "overheated" London and south east England would give "false hope" but not improve affordability, says the Campaign to Protect Rural England's Kent branch director.

Hilary Newport told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that "some green field sites have to be handed over for housing delivery" but wanted councils to have powers to choose sites to do the least harm.

And she suggested building more homes in northern England to drive economic growth that was "desperately needed".

