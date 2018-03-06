Leaders from North Korea, China, Uganda, Russia, Iraq, Cuba and Syria
The National People's Congress is taking place in Beijing and considering a plan to allow President Xi Jinping to become ruler for life by abolishing the limit on how long someone can be president.
Daily Politics reporter Elizabeth Glinka has a five-point guide for those world leaders who just do not fancy giving up the job and may need some advice on how to stay in power.
