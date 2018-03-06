'Student choice' on gender neutral uniform

Video

A school took out references to boys and girls in its school uniform policy, with one list and one price for all students, regardless of sex or clothes sizes, explains a headteacher.

Ashley Harrold, of Blatchington Mill School in Brighton, said he wanted pupils to "express themselves" and most of them wore a uniform that "conformed to a fairly standard gender stereotype".

He spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn as Liberal Democrats called on the government to encourage all schools to adopt a gender neutral uniform policy.

DEBATE: School boys in skirts and trouser-wearing girls?

