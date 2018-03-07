Media player
Donald Tusk: UK trying to show Brexit was right choice
The BBC's Adam Fleming asks Donald Tusk whether the EU's draft offer on its future relationship with the UK comes anywhere close to what Theresa May asked for in a recent speech.
In response, the European Council President says he respects Mrs May's domestic need to demonstrate "at any cost" that Brexit can be a success and was the "right choice" for the UK but the EU's objectives are different.
07 Mar 2018
