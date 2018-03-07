PM: I think that's what's called mansplaining

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on International Women's Day
Jeremy Corbyn mentions International Women's Day, to tee up his question about Saudi Arabia and Yemen, but the prime minister said she was aware of the event and accused him of 'mansplaining'.
07 Mar 2018
