PM: I think that's what's called mansplaining
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on International Women's Day

Jeremy Corbyn mentions International Women's Day, to tee up his question about Saudi Arabia and Yemen, but the prime minister said she was aware of the event and accused him of 'mansplaining'.

  • 07 Mar 2018