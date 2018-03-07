Corbyn and May clash on UK-Saudi policy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Corbyn asks May about UK policy towards Saudi Arabia
The UK's historic links to Saudi Arabia has potentially saved the lives of hundreds of people, the prime minister has claimed.
Theresa May was responding to Jeremy Corbyn who called on her to address the "shocking abuse of human rights" at her meeting with the Saudi crown prince.
07 Mar 2018
