Rob Halfon: Tories face an existential crisis

Video

Former Conservative minister Rob Halfon says his party is facing an "existential crisis" - and needs to attract hundreds of thousands of young people if its going to survive.

He told BBC Radio 4's Nick Robinson's Political Thinking series: "We have no infrastructure around the country - none. In fact, it's so bad that if health and safety were allowed, they would probably close us down."

You can listen to Political Thinking here or search your podcast provider for 'Political Thinking with Nick Robinson'.