Should wolf-whistling women be a crime?

Video

Labour MP Melanie Onn used a Westminster Hall debate to argue sexist abuse would be taken more seriously if wolf-whistling at and catcalling women was classed as a hate crime.

She debated her move on the Daily Politics with author Dr Joanna Williams, education editor at Spiked online, who said it was not something that needed "police time and attention spent on it".

Studio guest Miatta Fahnbulleh, New Economics Foundation chief executive, also joined in the debate held on International Women's Day.

