Saudi women's rights 'going forwards'

Video

Theresa May reportedly raised concerns about human rights in Saudi Arabia during talks with the country's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman on his three-day UK visit.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price spoke to Hoda Al-Helaissi, who sits on the Shura Council, on the modernising agenda in the Kingdom.

Their interview came in the same week that many celebrated International Women's Day.

