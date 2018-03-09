Cooking up plans to revive the Left

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek on the political Left
The 2008 financial crash was seen as a crisis of capitalism to some, but it was the left-leaning parties across Europe and North America who ended up flagging in the polls and election results.
In a personal film for BBC1's This Week, Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek looked at how to rejuvenate the fortunes of those parties.
-
09 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-43350550/slovenian-philosopher-slavoj-zizek-on-the-political-leftRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window