Russia Today have crossed line - McDonnell

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell says he won't appear on Russia Today
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he won't be appearing on Russia Today any more and will encourage Labour colleagues to follow his lead.
He told the BBC's Andrew Marr show the Kremlin-backed TV station had crossed a line after the Salisbury spy poisoning and gone beyond "objective journalism".
-
11 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window