Russia Today have crossed line - McDonnell
John McDonnell says he won't appear on Russia Today

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says he won't be appearing on Russia Today any more and will encourage Labour colleagues to follow his lead.

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr show the Kremlin-backed TV station had crossed a line after the Salisbury spy poisoning and gone beyond "objective journalism".

  • 11 Mar 2018