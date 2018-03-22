Lib Dems target EU nationals at local polls

Media player
Lib Dems target EU citizens with anti-Brexit message at local polls
The Lib Dems are hoping to regain councils they once controlled in West London by targeting EU nationals with their anti-Brexit message.
Bhavani Vadde, reporting for the Sunday Politics London, takes a look at their chances.
22 Mar 2018
