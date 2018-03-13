McDonnell: Hammond cut off from real world

Media player
Spring Statement: Shadow chancellor responds to Hammond
The chancellor was accused of "astounding complacency" for his handling of UK public services by John McDonnell.
The shadow chancellors said austerity was a "political choice not an economic necessity" as he responded to the first Spring Statement.
13 Mar 2018
