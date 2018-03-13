McDonnell: Hammond cut off from real world
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spring Statement: Shadow chancellor responds to Hammond

The chancellor was accused of "astounding complacency" for his handling of UK public services by John McDonnell.

The shadow chancellors said austerity was a "political choice not an economic necessity" as he responded to the first Spring Statement.

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Chancellor unveils first Spring Statement