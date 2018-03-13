Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Media player
£2bn will be spent on more staff to make Brexit happen, a new study suggests
The cost of getting the civil service ready for Brexit is running into billions of pounds.
Thousands of extra civil servants are being employed to cope with the challenges.
New research suggests that in some key government departments six years of austerity cuts have been reversed.
Chris Morris from our Reality Check team explains.
13 Mar 2018
