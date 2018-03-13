Hammond: Forecasts are there to be beaten

Media player
Philip Hammond says economic forecasts are 'there to be beaten'
The UK economy is growing at a slightly faster rate than predicted in November and borrowing is down, Philip Hammond has said in his 2018 Spring Statement.
13 Mar 2018
