Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Williamson: Russia 'should go away' and 'shut up'
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says he does not want to pre-judge Russia's response to UK measures following the Salisbury poisonings.
But, taking questions after a speech, he said: "Frankly Russia should go away - it should shut up."
-
15 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window