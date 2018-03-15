Russia 'should go away' and 'shut up'
Video

Williamson: Russia 'should go away' and 'shut up'

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson says he does not want to pre-judge Russia's response to UK measures following the Salisbury poisonings.

But, taking questions after a speech, he said: "Frankly Russia should go away - it should shut up."

