Video
David Davis 'can live' with shorter EU transition
UK Brexit Secretary David Davis says he is "reasonably confident" the UK and EU will reach an agreement on one key area at the heart of negotiations: a transition phase after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.
At the end of a tour of more than half of Europe's capital cities, he tells BBC Newsnight: "One of the things I have always said is people like to think negotiations are a sort of battle of machismo.
"Actually the best negotiations are the ones which find the best outcome for both sides. This is really that."
-
15 Mar 2018