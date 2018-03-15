Video

UK Brexit Secretary David Davis says he is "reasonably confident" the UK and EU will reach an agreement on one key area at the heart of negotiations: a transition phase after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

At the end of a tour of more than half of Europe's capital cities, he tells BBC Newsnight: "One of the things I have always said is people like to think negotiations are a sort of battle of machismo.

"Actually the best negotiations are the ones which find the best outcome for both sides. This is really that."